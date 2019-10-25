Menu
Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives this week. His Department is under investigation over FOI failures. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Your Right to Know: Dutton faces secrecy investigation

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
25th Oct 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM

The Department of Home Affairs is facing an investigation for failing to respond to more than half of all Freedom of Information requests within the required time frame.

The Office of the Information Commissioner launched its investigation on Friday, a week after releasing its annual report.

That document showed the Home Affairs received 734 FOI requests during the last financial year, but more than half of those requests -- 56 per cent -- were not processed within 30 days as required by law.

The OAIC also said it had received "a number of FOI complaints and review applications related to the Department's compliance" with deadlines for processing requests, even though they contained "non-personal information".

The investigation will follow a week of intense public scrutiny of the Morrison Government over an increasing "culture of secrecy" in its ranks as part of the Your Right to Know campaign, and after a number of newspapers turned their front pages black to highlight the issue.

 

