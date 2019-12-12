Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Dutton slams social media bosses

by Daniel McCulloch
12th Dec 2019 11:10 AM

PETER Dutton has labelled social media bosses "morally bankrupt" for failing to stop online child abuse and exploitation.

Mr Dutton savaged tech titans for pushing back against his repeatedly calls to give police and intelligence agencies greater access to encrypted messages.

"You get CEOs of these companies who are making billions of dollars but they're morally bankrupt," the home affairs minister told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

Facebook has been blamed for nearly two-thirds of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material last year.

Mr Dutton has consistently argued children should be afforded the same protections online that they are in the general public.

"At the moment, these companies just aren't living up to what I think is a reasonable community expectation and the police are frustrated," he said.

Australia is working closely with the United States and Britain to clamp down on digital platforms.

"Hopefully they will change their ways," Mr Dutton said.

"If not, we'll have to legislate to deal with them."

More Stories

child abuse child abuse material facebook home affairs minister peter dutton social media

Just In

    Just In

      Prince dies in sex drug binge

      Prince dies in sex drug binge
      • 12th Dec 2019 11:15 AM

      Top Stories

        GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        premium_icon GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        News Missing for nine days, Jan Bramwell turned to social media with heartfelt memories of her dog. What she got back helped her through the lonely days till he returned.

        Casting call for Clarence subjects to join Gucci artist

        premium_icon Casting call for Clarence subjects to join Gucci artist

        News Her photographs have been featured in The Monthly and Vogue Italia and have been...

        Two towns thankful for being saved from the brink

        premium_icon Two towns thankful for being saved from the brink

        News After coming face-to-face with a blaze more than 100,000ha in size, the towns of...

        Flu season puts our emergency under strain

        premium_icon Flu season puts our emergency under strain

        Health The longest flu season since 2009 has unions calling for extra staff as our...