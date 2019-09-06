Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dutton warns of increased hacking threat

by Rebecca Gredley
6th Sep 2019 7:20 AM

Foreign state-backed hackers are becoming more brazen in their attempts to use cyber espionage, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton warns.

Mr Dutton will on Friday launch a consultation paper on cyber security to update the nation's strategy, which outlines the increasing threats from foreign states.

"(State actors are) growing more organised, confident, and sophisticated in using cyber espionage and interference to promote their national interests," the paper says, according to The Australian.

Australia's energy, telecommunications and transport sectors are at risk of being targeted by cyber attacks as they embrace the digital age.

"These new threats, if realised ... could threaten physical safety, economic security and the continuity of government and its services."

Driverless cars have also been flagged as potential hacking targets, with fears they could be remotely controlled.

Mr Dutton believes the government and private sector should co-operate better to fend off cyber threats, which cost businesses $29 billion per year.

"As quickly as we advance, threats evolve and those who wish to do us harm adapt and change," he said.

The federal government has also prioritised combating foreign interference at Australia's universities, with a new taskforce to combat the issue.

The issue flared up in June when the Australian National University revealed hackers accessed nearly 20 years' of personal data of many staff and students.

cyber crime cyber espionage editors picks hacking peter dutton

Top Stories

    Assaulting partner over breakfast lands man in jail

    premium_icon Assaulting partner over breakfast lands man in jail

    Crime A man who attacked his partner over breakfast needed to be jailed to provide a sufficient deterrent says magistrate.

    'He died in front of me'

    premium_icon 'He died in front of me'

    News CPR hero Mark is reunited with the man he brought back from the dead

    89 years that turned a life into a legend and left a legacy

    premium_icon 89 years that turned a life into a legend and left a legacy

    News More than 500 people turn out to farewell a local legend