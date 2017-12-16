Dux tops off final year

THE light was shining bright for Mara Steen when she was named dux of Clarence Valley Anglican School.

Standing in the school's main quad, having received her ATAR only moments before, Mara was preparing to make one of the biggest decisions of her life - what course to take at university.

"It was a huge excitement to begin with, being named dux, I wasn't sure what I was going to get, my parents are very proud,” she said.

"My marks were fairly standard, and they were similar to what I got in my marks at school.”

Studying was the difficult bit, according to Mara, who scored and ATAR of 82.85, but having a small year group made it easier.

"I had a really close support group of friends, because we have a really small year group, so it was fantastic with all my other friends studying,” she said.

"We all helped each other because we had small classes.”

Now, with it all over, Mara is looking at university courses and trying to decide what path to take.

"Something along science lines, I've got a Bachelor of Science offer and I've got veterinary sciences now,

it's just about deciding

what I want to do now,”

she said.

"I've now got to put my head down and think really hard.”

Mara's early offer has come from the University of New England, but she's also looking at courses at Charles Sturt, and she has a condi- tional offer from Newcastle University.

She's not really concerned where she goes, just as long as she picks the right course for her.

As a whole, the HSC wasn't quite what she expected.

"I expected all the stress, but again, with the support that all my friends gave me, it was a lot easier with my friends,” she said.

"It was my favourite year, overall an enjoyable year.”