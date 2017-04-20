DV leading cause of assault hospitalisations for females

ACCORDING to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, almost 6500 women and girls were hospitalised as a result of assault usually perpetrated by a partner or spouse.

Data showed 59% of hospitalised assaults against women and girls across Australia, where the perpetrator was specified, in 2013-14 were committed by spouses or domestic partners.

The most common injuries were to the head, claiming 61% of recorded injuries.

Parents and other family members accounted for nearly half of the remaining cases where the perpetrator was specified.

In about a quarter of cases, the perpetrators of the assault were not recorded in hospital records.

AIHW spokesperson Professor James Harrison said women and girls accounted for less than half the equivalent rate for men hospitalised as a result of assault.

There were 56 cases per 100,000 females compared to 121 cases per 100,000 males, but Prof Harrison said the injury patterns for females were different to those of males.

"The rate of hospitalised assault for women and girls varied by age. It was highest in the 20-34 years age group, at a little over 100 cases per 100,000 women," he said.

In the 15 years and older age group, 8% of victims were pregnant at the time of the assault.