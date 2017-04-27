'I'm going to come and blow your f****** head of'

A MAN who threatened to blow his former partner's head off, and broke her door and phone, has avoided jail by being sentenced to an intensive corrections order.

South Grafton man Daniel Mansfield appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday, pleading guilty to four domestic violence-related charges; using a carriage service to issue a threat to kill, stalk/intimidate victim, and two counts of destroying or damaging property.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from two separate incidents between February 8-11 this year.

On February 8, the victim recorded two calls made to her by Mansfield, in which he made a number of threats, including: "I'm going to come and blow your f****** head off."

Two days later, on February 10, Mansfield called again to tell her he was coming to her house, and that "she was done".

In the early hours of February 11, he drove a Holden Astra on to the victim's Clarence Valley property.

Police documents show that she told him to go away and that she was calling the police.

He ignored her request, and shoulder barged the front door, causing the window to smash, and causing considerable damage to the door.

The 28-year-old then entered the house and confronted the victim, who was on the phone to Triple Zero at the time.

He said "You're f*****," and grabbed the phone from her, breaking it over his leg before throwing it at the ground, smashing it.

Two young children at the address were woken by the abuse and the victim had to calm them done.

Mansfield then left the premises and police arrived soon after.

He was located at a South Grafton address about 10.20pm that night.

When police confronted him with the victim's allegations, he allegedly replied, "bloody oath, I smashed the door and phone".

According to police, he refused to go with them willingly and had to be placed in the police vehicle.

The cost of the damage to the door was later revealed to be $500, while a phone replacement came to $158.

He declined to be interviewed by police, and appeared in court on Monday for sentencing.

Magistrate Robyn Denes sentenced Mansfield to a two-year intensive corrections order, a sentence which usually entails community service and strict supervision conditions enforced by Community Corrections.