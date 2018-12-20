Menu
Stars coach Stephen Fleming shares a laugh with Dwayne Bravo. Picture: Getty
Cricket

Bravo key to silencing Thunder superstar

by Sam Landsberger
20th Dec 2018 6:30 PM
This should just about be Glenn Maxwell's first act as Melbourne Stars captain.

When Sydney Thunder superstar Shane Watson is on strike, throw the ball to Dwayne Bravo.

The West Indies allrounder has dismissed Watson five times in Twenty20 cricket around the world.

Bravo has figures of 5-98 from 74 deliveries to Watson and is the only Stars bowler to dismiss him more than once.

"I had a good chat with him at training and he couldn't be more pumped for this Big Bash, and to really dominate and have a massive impact for us," Maxwell said.

"He's bowling decent pace and he's really excited to get started. He's only been around a couple of days. He's fresh off the plane and from all reports he's been playing really well."

Coach Stephen Fleming said the Stars looked to Bravo - a class death bowler - to take pace off the ball and add leadership.

Bravo, 35, took 4-16 this month in the Ten10 tournament in Dubai before scoring an unbeaten 27 (nine balls) as captain of Maratha Arabians.

"His form in the T10 was sensational," Fleming said.

"He lost a little bit of velocity through injury with his bowling earlier, but from what I saw in Dubai I'm very confident."

Watson cashed in on his trademark pull shot to smash an unbeaten 49 (28) against the Stars last summer as the Thunder cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

But Bravo was a Renegade then and - after leading the BBL wicket table with 18 scalps last summer - on Friday in Canberra he makes his debut in green.

Legspinner Adam Zampa has taken 0-14 from 13 balls to Watson.

Maxwell and fellow part-timer Marcus Stoinis have both removed the former Australian captain once, from a combined five deliveries.

Maxwell's win with the ball against Watson came when he removed him cheaply in the BBL05 final.

 

Dwayne Bravo defected from the Renegades. Picture: AAP
Opening bowlers Jackson Coleman (0-12 off four balls) and Scott Boland (0-3 off two balls) have had little exposure against the Thunder slogger.

When Maxwell is at the crease, expect Watson to turn to Fawad Ahmed. The spinner has taken 2/10 from 14 balls against the explosive superstar.

Right-arm quick Gurinder Sandhu has figures of 1-16 off 10 balls against Maxwell, while he has scored just six runs from eight Chris Green deliveries.

