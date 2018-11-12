Awesome foursome to fight for Newcombe Medal

Alex de Minaur has been nominated for the Newcombe Medal. Picture: Getty Images

DYLAN Alcott, Ash Barty, John Millman and Alex de Minaur will fight out the Newcombe Medal later this month after being short-listed as finalists.

In what is expected to be one of the most challenging exercises yet for Tennis Australia's panel to choose a winner, all four have claims to the most prized individual award in Australian tennis.

Alcott claimed his sixth grand slam title - and second at Flushing Meadows - with US Open success in September after starting the season in a blaze at Melbourne Park.

The wheelchair athlete, 27, won the Newcombe Medal in 2016.

"I have really enjoyed my tennis in 2019 and it has been a huge season being able to defend my Australian Open and US Open titles," Alcott said.

"For me personally and for my sport, however, taking to the courts at the All England Club at Wimbledon was something that I will cherish forever.

"Australian Tennis has seen some great results and consistent performances over the past 12 months and that's exciting, especially as we approach the Australian Open in 2019."

Ash Barty has been nominated for the Newcombe Medal. Picture: Ian Currie

Barty, who won the Newcombe Medal last season, finished an excellent season with a flourish, adding the WTA Elite Trophy singles title to US Open doubles success with CoCo Vandeweghe.

The Queenslander is one of only two woman holding top-20 singles and doubles rankings.

"Winning last year's Newcombe Medal was an incredible moment for me and to be nominated again is a real honour," Barty said.

"The goal for me this year was to build on 2017 results and consolidate my ranking.

"I am proud of what my team and I achieved, the US Open doubles title with CoCo Vandeweghe and finishing the year with the WTA Elite Trophy win were definite highlights.

"I can't wait to start the 2019 season at home in front of Aussie fans."

Millman, 29, reached the US Open quarters with a stunning upset of world No 2 Roger Federer.

That success elevated Millman to a career-high mark of No 33 after starting the year at No 128.

The Queenslander's effort to win two ATP Tour Challengers and reach his first ATP Tour final in Budapest saw him nominated for the Tour's comeback player of the year award.

He was beaten to the honour by Novak Djokovic.

John Millman had the biggest win of his career at the US Open. Picture: Angus Mordant

"I feel honoured to be nominated alongside such a talented group of players and it will be great to come together and celebrate our achievements with the rest of the tennis community," Millman said.

De Minaur finished the season as Australia's top-ranked male after a breakout year.

The 19-year-old was lauded as the ATP Tour's newcomer of the year after making the third round at Wimbledon and the US Open.

He was runner-up at last week's Next Gen Finals in Milan.

"Last year I was fortunate enough to be named Junior Athlete of the Year and to move up the ranks this year and be nominated for the Newcombe Medal is really exciting for me," de Minaur said.

Australian tennis' highest individual accolade will be awarded on November 26 at the annual awards ceremony at Crown Palladium.

The Newcombe Medal will be presented alongside 14 other award categories as part of the 2018 Newcombe Medal.