Volunteer of the Year winners Janet and Rod Gould (centre) with Wendy and Ron Butcher at the CV Sports Awards.
Sport

Dynamic duo making a difference in Grafton hockey

Mitchell Keenan
by
10th Nov 2019 2:13 PM
SPORTS AWARDS: Rod and Janet Gould have given their lives to hockey in both Grafton and at state and national level and the pair was recognised for their efforts on Saturday night.

Presented the Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award by Holly's parents, Ron and Wendy Butcher, Janet and Rod were very pleased with the achievement.

"We feel very humbled. You don't go into it for the accolades, you go into it to give back,” Janet said.

"We've been lucky to have been able to do that with hockey and our daughters, one who is at Hockey Australia level and another daughter who coaches both men's and women's teams in the ACT.

"For us it was about setting an example for them and it grew out of all proportions really.” Fellow nominees were Taya Wear of the CVBMX Club and Kerry Lee, Clarence Coast Magpies volunteer.

clarence sport clarence valley sports awards holly butcher memorial volunteer award rod and janet gould
Grafton Daily Examiner

