Dynasty in-tact as McAuley secures fourth-straight title

HOCKEY: They have been the most dominant force in Grafton hockey for over a decade, and McAuley White ensured their reign continued, clinching a fourth straight first grade premiership.

McAuley captain Angie Day was a proud leader after her youthful outfit were tenacious in their 2-1 victory over a tough City Bears outfit.

McAuley were forced to work hard for the grand final win after Australian Country representative Tiahnee Cropper put the Bears ahead 1-0 early in the game.

"They did put the pressure on us early, but it was a testament to our girls for continually working hard and pushing them,” Day said.

"We knew they would come out firing because they were so pumped to be in the grand final, we just knew we had to keep working and stick to our game plan.

"Today's premiership felt pretty sweet really.”

It was goals to Laura Harley and Emily Norton that ultimately proved the difference for the McAuley side, with Sam Lawson earning the player of the grand final award.

"There were probably a dozen players out there that the award could have gone to but I am glad it went to Sam. She has worked hard all season, so it is nice for her to get that reward,” Day said.

Day said the proudest part of the grand final win was that it took commitment from the whole McAuley club.

"I think people forget that we only had six or seven players that returned after last season,” she said. "It was tough, we had a bare 11 players all season. We relied on our second graders to step up, and they did it again in the grand final.”

For City Bears, there was no hanging of heads, having made the grand final in only their first season in first grade.