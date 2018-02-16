Deadly dogs on our streets

MORE than 100 dog attacks were reported in the last financial year in the Clarence Valley and council rangers say it is imperative people take responsibility for their animals.

Figures released by the Office of Local Government showed 108 attacks during 2017/18, and 20 more attacks were reported in the first quarter of this financial year.

Clarence Valley Council's acting ranger supervisor Tim Brenton said outside the normal confines of their home, dogs must be on a leash at all times and under effective control except in designated areas.

The dogs involved in the attack had usually escaped out of their home area, or had escaped while walking.

"All of these attacks are domestic dogs and the majority of rangers' time is being spent dealing with dog noise or dog attack issues," he said.

Mr Brenton said that there was no one particular breed that was common in these attacks.

"Any dog can attack," he said. "An unsocialised dog is one of the worst things you can have, and the attacks are mainly on other animals.

"In most dog attacks it's the owners trying to separate the dogs that are the ones attacked."

In the last financial year, 11 people were involved in what was classed as a serious attack by a dog, where the attack resulted in medical treatment or hospitalisation.

In the first quarter of this financial year, three people were seriously attacked. A dog can be declared as a nuisance, menacing or dangerous, depending on the behaviour it showed, and strict controls apply to each category with fines of up to $16,500 in relation to the worst offences relating to them.

A South Grafton resident wrote to The Daily Examiner to express her concerns about roaming dogs in her neighbourhood.

"We have what may as well be feral dogs roaming loose in the street," she said. "These animals are so out of control people are actually getting attacked now.

"A kid on the street about nine years of age was attacked on Saturday. He defended himself by kicking and shouting, which attracted me and I came out to help him. Thankfully, he wasn't hurt."

The South Grafton resident said she did not feel safe, even while on her property, after being attacked earlier this week.

"I was enjoying my coffee on my veranda before work and one of them attacked me," she said. "Luckily, I had construction pants on and steel toe boots and was able to defend myself.

"I've been trapped in my car and, on Friday made several attempts to enter my own car and couldn't without a broom to defend myself." The resident said she had contacted authorities to deal with the problem.

"I've contacted (the) council numerous times, and called the ranger," she said. "I was trapped in my car and couldn't get out and the ranger told me he couldn't attend for several hours."

Mr Brenton said there had been a number of complaints about a couple of dogs around the area in South Grafton. One had been caught and was at the pound but rangers don't know where the other dog came from.

"There were a couple of reports of other dogs in the area chasing cars and harassing people and they have been dealt with," he said.

"When (the resident's) call came through rangers were on another job but patrolled the area after that was dealt with."