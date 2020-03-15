Eagle Farm galloper swoops on the Yamba Cup

YAMBA CUP: Boasting a record of 12 wins from 63 starts, seasoned campaigner Kievann added another victory to its resume yesterday when it led a pack of talented runners to claim the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1200 metres) at yesterday’s Clarence River Jockey Club Blues, Brews and BBQs race meeting.

Brisbane trainer Lauren Abbott made the journey down with the nine-year-old gelding from their Eagle Farm base for the raid on the Yamba Cup, and Abbott said she was excited to come away with the win after almost half a year without any luck.

“He is a lovely old horse and he tries all the time,” she said.

“Honestly, the last six months we’ve had really bad luck with him. He had one start then had a spell for three months, he really hurt his back.

“Then in Townsville (last start), he had a massive run and drew wide, he missed the start and still kicked up and went around them and still had the audacity to be there in the last 200m when he probably could have dropped out.”

In a fortunate turn of events for Abbott, jockey Andrew Mallyon got the chance to ride Kievann, a horse he was familiar with under the stewardship of trainer Stephen Brown.

“It was a complete fluke, I didn’t know that, but just before the race Andrew came out and said ‘I know this horse really well, I used to ride him’,” Abbott said.

“When he got on I said ‘right, I don’t need to tell you anything’, so that was great.”

With a prize money total of $488,085 following yesterday’s win, Abbott said nine of his wins have come at this distance.

“He is a great first-up horse as well, I was really happy with how he trialled the other day,” she said.

Mallyon said after riding Kievann a lot during trackwork while at Flemington it was pleasing to guide the horse to a race-day win.

“He is a pretty handy horse on his day, I had a lot to do with him when he was trained by Stephen Brown at Flemington,” he said.

“I knew all of his little idiosyncrasies and that put me in good stead.

“He is a horse that needs to find a good rhythm, because he can pull but with barrier 1 he jumped well and it all worked out and he was good enough in the end.”