Eagle, turtles and fish found dead in illegal nets

A Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officer tries to untangle a turtle from one of the illegal nets dumped in the Logan River.

QUEENSLAND Boating and Fisheries Patrol has launched an investigation after 120 turtles, a white-bellied sea eagle, a water dragon, freshwater bullrout and Australian bass were found dead in illegal fishing nets placed in the Logan River at Jimboomba.

QBFP patrols found the four nets after members of the public reported them using the Fishwatch hotline.

Logan fisherman Corey Cameron was one who notified the authorities after he went fishing on the river near Jimboomba on October 19.

Mr Cameron said he went for a paddle at Jimboomba Lions Park and came across four nets all about 80m-100m long.

Entwined in the nets were bass, turtles, bullrout and even a wedge-tail eagle "all left for dead, such a said sight. I didn't think that was done these days."

A dead turtle tangled in one of the illegal nets.

Some of the animals that died in the illegal nets found in the Logan River.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said most of animals were decomposing when they were discovered in the nets which are not allowed to be used in freshwater.

"It's suggesting these nets had been there for some time," he said.

"Officers even found a white-bellied sea eagle that had somehow got caught in these nets and unfortunately perished.

"Fortunately, our QBFP officers managed to free two turtles that were still alive.

"I am appalled and sickened by these wanton acts of destruction because they cause great damage to local native wildlife populations as well as fish stocks."

Mr Furner said he hoped the QBFP would find those who left the illegal fishing nets in the river.

Those found responsible could face fines of up to $131,000.

To report suspected illegal fishing activity, call the 24-hour, toll-free Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.