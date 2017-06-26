Ear checks look into the future for children

Amarni Cutts, 4 of Grafton feels a bit of a tickle as the audiometrist checks her ears for otitis media at a free check at Shoppingworld

FOR some it was a little bit uncomfortable, others were a bit unsure, and some even got a bit of a tickle, but for many, the quick look in their ear might prevent a lifetime of trouble.

Last week, in conjunction with Community Health, the Aboriginal Medical Service and Quota, the Department of Education held its 19th annual Otitis Media awareness day in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Itinerant Support teacher for hearing Sarah Griffith said that the statistics for ear-related learning problems are high.

"30% of kindergarten students will have some form of hearing loss related to middle ear problems,” she said.

"So we do five minute ear health checks, checking for otitis media, which is when you get fluid in your station tubes, and we give informations and referrals to those who need it.”

Ms Griffith said that many times ear problems could be dismissed as just being a cold, but hearing loss associated with middle-ear trouble had ramifications for later in life.

"Between the ages of 3-5 is the critical period for developing language skills, and if they don't hear the sounds they can't form those words correctly,” she said.

"We can give them tips to deal with it such as eating healthy crunchy foods every day, washing hands, proper nose-blowing techniques and exercise before they go down the medical route as well.”

However, if further intervention is required, Ms Griffith said there should be no barrier to getting their child checked for hearing loss.

"All the services that are related are free, community health is free, Australian Hearing is free and speech pathology through the hospital is free so there's no reason not to act on it,” she said.

"If a family is concerned the child might have hearing or language problems, they should act on it, because in most causes they are right.”