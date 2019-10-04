Earl Page descendant returns to Clarence for Island festival

The Prime Minister (Mr RG Menzies) speaking to a crowd of 10,000 when he officially opened the 77th Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society show. Behind Mr Menzies (left to right) are the Federal Minister for Health Sir Earle Page, the president of the Clarence Pastoral & Agricultural Society Mr TJ Ford, the Mayor of Grafotn Ald. WR Weiley, the scretary of the CP and A Society Mr CC Pitt and the Town Clerk of Grafton Mr Wilfrid C Sheather.

AWARD-winning Australian poet Geoff Page will be the featured artist at your library for a special poetry reading and projection event Watershed: Poetry and Images of the Clarence on Wednesday October 16.

Geoff Page was born in Grafton into a family with a long connection with the Clarence River district.

His grandfather, Sir Earle Page, was the founder of the Country Party, now the National Party, and the Grafton Library was named in his honour - Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre.

Mr Page will recite his poetry of the Clarence and the program also features projected photographs by artist Graham Mackie and spoken word poetry by local writer and adventurer Haley Talbot on her own solo paddling down the river.

The free event is at Grafton Library on October 16. 5.30pm arrival and refreshments for 6pm poetry reading.

Book by phone on 6641 0100 or go online to clarence.spydus.com/cgibin. Gather at the library for an evening as rich and immersive as the Clarence itself and be part of the inaugural 53 Islands Festival.