Early arrival of humpback whales hints at busiest season yet

NORTHERN Rivers residents could soon be enjoying the sight of whales migrating along the coastline after an early sighting further south has drawn excitement from whale enthusiasts who predict it will be the busiest season yet.

The first humpback whale was seen breaching eight kilometres from Tacking Point Lighthouse in Port Macquarie on Thursday March 21.

Since then, Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) said there had been 20 whale sightings between Newcastle and Byron Bay and we would be "seeing a lot of breaching and sky hopping" in the coming months.

Second vice president of ORRCA, Jools Farrell said the sighting was the first time since 2014 a whale has been spotted this early.

"Every year they appear to be migrating earlier," Ms Farrell said.

"They are migrating earlier this year and I think the reason we are seeing this is because there is more.

"We are getting a 10 per cent increase every year."

The "whale watching" season officially starts on June 1, when boat charters and tour groups will start taking people out to view the whales.

Ms Farrell said if whales are spotted at the moment it was most likely a young whale, who tend to migrate north early ahead of the bull whales.

Ms Farrell said she attributed the growing population to the end of commercial whaling.

"Whales were hunted until we only had approximately 300 humpbacks here in Australia," she said.

"Seeing as they've started so early I think it will be another increase in the numbers from last year, where around 30,000 migrated."

But those hoping to catch a glimpse may not see whales now for another two to three weeks, she said.

This year is ORRCA's 20th census date, where they compare the numbers.

She said those hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous Migaloo will be waiting a little longer as he tends to migrate later - around July.

"Migaloo would be 30 years old now, and is tending to migrate late because he considers himself an alpha male.

"Sometimes we only see him on the northern migration.

"There was a smaller white whale sighted which they called mini Migaloo, which has a small grey patch on its dorsal fin."

Off the east coast we have only seen Migaloo and mini Migaloo, but there is more than one white whale with up to five in other parts.

The whale migration usually runs through until the end of November.

ORRCA's Annual Whale Census - or whale count - is on Sunday June 30 this year.

If you see a whale, dolphin, seal or a dugong (you never know) that looks like it could be in distress, call the ORRCA hotline on 02 9415 3333.