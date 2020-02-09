Early bloomer a casualty as Jacaranda City lashed by rain
SEVERE weather that lashed Grafton on Saturday afternoon brought one of the city's beloved Jacaranda trees crashing down.
The tree at the Pound St entrance to Grafton Food Emporium opposite Grafton Library has a long history of blooming early, believed to be because of reflected sunlight in the library windows.
After an intense downpour on Saturday, the tree lay in a pile of branches, one of several Jacaranda causalities of severe weather, following a freak storm that hit Grafton in recent weeks.