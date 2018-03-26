Menu
Coast early childhood educators rally for a better pay deal. The award for directors is just $25 an hour and workers get as little as $16.
News

Early childhood educators to walk off job tomorrow

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

CLARENCE Valley early childhood educators won't be joining their more than 6,000 colleagues who will walk off the job to fight for equal pay.

According to a spokesperson from the United Voice has confirmed that it will be business as usual for Grafton early childhood education centres and groups.

This is the third early childhood walk-off in the past 12 months, with double the number of educators walking off nationally compared with previous walk-offs in September last year.

"The community understands that this is a professional, skilled workforce, we've moved beyond any need to establish that. Everyone knows that the sector has met guidelines and that workers must have qualifications. That is why this pay inequity has to be addressed now, and addressed as a priority," Helen Gibbons, Assistant National Secretary, United Voice said.

"Educators are being supported by parents who will keep their children at home on Tuesday, so that their child's educator can participate in the fight for equal pay."

