Early days of the Aboriginal Legal Service

THE Aboriginal Legal Service opened an office on the second floor of 38 Prince Street, Grafton in 1974 to provide legal representation for Indigenous people. The office in was staffed by Jim Curtis the solicitor, Tony Barrett the Aboriginal Field Officer and Denise Kapeen the clerical officer.

The office covered a large area, north to the Queensland border, south to Newcastle and west to Moree. This meant they were on the road a lot travelling to various locations for court matters or to take statements from clients they were representing. They were rarely at home or in the office.

Denise was crucial for the office running smoothly and bringing important matters to their attention. As their was only one solicitor for court appearances the field officer often had to appear at other court locations and ask for an adjournment to a later date.

The consistent travel took its toll on the car the field officer drove, he went through seven radiators in the first 12 months, hitting kangaroos and sheep. He often had to pick up people and take them to court appearances.

One time he picked up three men from Moree who had to appear in Grafton court. It's a long drive, driving from Grafton to Moree and back in time for court. After court the men refused to stay in Grafton they had to get over the ranges before dark as they were frightened of the clever men. Apparently the Bunjalung had a reputation in those days.