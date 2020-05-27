Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony Barrett & Denise Kapeen in 1974 at the Grafton ALS office.
Tony Barrett & Denise Kapeen in 1974 at the Grafton ALS office.
News

Early days of the Aboriginal Legal Service

27th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Aboriginal Legal Service opened an office on the second floor of 38 Prince Street, Grafton in 1974 to provide legal representation for Indigenous people. The office in was staffed by Jim Curtis the solicitor, Tony Barrett the Aboriginal Field Officer and Denise Kapeen the clerical officer.

The office covered a large area, north to the Queensland border, south to Newcastle and west to Moree. This meant they were on the road a lot travelling to various locations for court matters or to take statements from clients they were representing. They were rarely at home or in the office.

Denise was crucial for the office running smoothly and bringing important matters to their attention. As their was only one solicitor for court appearances the field officer often had to appear at other court locations and ask for an adjournment to a later date.

More stories from The Deadly Examiner 2020 edition

 

The consistent travel took its toll on the car the field officer drove, he went through seven radiators in the first 12 months, hitting kangaroos and sheep. He often had to pick up people and take them to court appearances.

One time he picked up three men from Moree who had to appear in Grafton court. It's a long drive, driving from Grafton to Moree and back in time for court. After court the men refused to stay in Grafton they had to get over the ranges before dark as they were frightened of the clever men. Apparently the Bunjalung had a reputation in those days.

aboriginal legal service grafton reconciliation week the deadly examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Healing Centre serving the Clarence Valley community

        premium_icon Healing Centre serving the Clarence Valley community

        News The Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre (CVAHC) has been providing a service to the Clarence Valley Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal community since 2013

        Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        premium_icon Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        Crime South Grafton man who plead guilty to using a tyre iron to threaten a service...

        VIDEO: Water gushes down busy Clarence street

        premium_icon VIDEO: Water gushes down busy Clarence street

        News Busy street transformed into a small river after a water pipe burst

        Service’s banner is still flying high

        premium_icon Service’s banner is still flying high

        News Gurehlgam grew from a time of change in the political world for Australia’s First...

        • 27th May 2020 2:00 PM