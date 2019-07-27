Early morning heart-starter means more in August

GIVING BACK: Cuts on Fitzroy cafe owner Ryan Ashington says his business will donate $1 from everything they sell on August 9 to help homeless people in the region.

NEXT month, $1 from your early morning heart-starter, your mid-morning coffee break or your afternoon refuel could go towards helping Australia's 116,000 homeless people.

A Grafton cafe owner, Ryan Ashington, who owns the hole-in-the-wall coffee shop at Cuts on Fitzroy hairdressers, has signed up for the August 9 initiative cafesmart@work to get businesses to raise vital funds for organisations helping homeless people.

The cafesmart campaign comes from activist group Streetsmart Australia, which funds and supports grassroots organisations across Australia.

From August 5-9 they have targeted helping the homeless.

"We'll make special things to sell for the day,” he said

Mr Ashington said his roaster (coffee supplier) Single O had alerted him to the campaign.

"They're such a giving company and we think this is something we should get behind,” he said.

"Since we started advertising this campaign I've heard so many people talk about the homeless problem here.

"It seems there are a lot of people living in their cars, that's one of the main issues.”

Mr Ashington was not aware of other cafes in the region taking part but said it would be great to see others join in.

”All they need to do is google cafesmart@work and they will get a link to the campaign.

”For something like this, the more who come on board the merrier.”