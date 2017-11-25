Early starts no worries for new Bakehouse Yamba owners

TASTY: Jake Peterie (front) gets into one of his family's sausage rolls from The Bake House Yamba, with Laura, Sophia, Kylie and Mathew Peterie.

TASTY: Jake Peterie (front) gets into one of his family's sausage rolls from The Bake House Yamba, with Laura, Sophia, Kylie and Mathew Peterie. Adam Hourigan Photography

BAKER and new owner of the Bake House Yamba Mathew Peterie got a bit of a late start one morning this week.

It started at 3.30am.

"That is late,” he laughed. "But I did finish at 11pm. I've never worked so hard in my life.

"There's always something to do in a bakery.”

Mr Peterie and his wife Kylie took over the bakery last month, and after working in bakeries since before he left school, Mr Peterie said it was the next step forward.

"It's a passion of mine...and this had been on the market for a while, so we thought we'd take the challenge,” he said.

"It's a bit of a change of life, coming from Gulmarrad on an acre to living on Coldstream St where it's all happening though.”

Mr Peterie said they were looking forward to increasing the range in the bakery, including providing cakes to order and image cakes, as well as moving towards a range of gluten free breads and cakes.

"We also have the cafe bakery which adds that extra element, we have a sandwich bar, and gourmet sandwiches and quiche salads,” he said.

Despite the hard work in setting up the new venture, Mr Peterie said he was proud of what they did.

"I like to walk out at the end of the day and look at the cabinets, and if it looks good you've done a good job,” he said.

And as for his three kids, he said they're revelling in living above all the goodies in their own bakery.

"They're really enjoying having the girls here make them lots of stuff,” he said.