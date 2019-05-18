Early votes at record high as election day arrives

ELECTION day is here, but one might be forgiven for struggling to find the voters.

After a three-week period in which over 8000 people voted at the Grafton early voting centre, a sentiment shared from almost all volunteers was that there were significantly less people voting on election day.

Seasoned volunteer, Theo Jongen who was handing out election material for the Greens said the jump in pre-poll numbers had not only affected the numbers but the also the mood.

The buzz is missing, it's just a trickle,” he said.

"It's just not busy, I still have my first bundle of pamphlets, usually you have gone through half a box already.”

It was a boom year for pre-poll voting in Page, with 43 176 votes cast at one of the six AEC early voting centres across the electorate.

This indicates almost half of the electorate decided to vote early.

Despite that, there are still plenty of votes to be cast and candidates from the two major parties were out and about chasing every last vote.

Labor candidate Patrick Deegan cast his vote in his home town of Casino and said had really enjoyed the campaign and found it exciting.

"I have spent the last 12 months talking to people across the electorate,” he said.

"Our campaign has been run very well, it has been positive and we have been pushing reinvestment in education, health and jobs in our region.”

Nationals candidate Kevin Hogan said although campaigns were always intense, they were an important part of Australian democracy.

"The feedback from the community on pre-poll has been very positive,” he said.

"People are appreciative of the massive infrastructure boom happening in the Clarence Valley.

"Many see this as ensuring our economic future, especially jobs creation.”