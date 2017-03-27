Earth Hour shines on Clarence Valley

THE future leaders ready to tackle climate change were out at Market Square on Saturday night for the annual Earth Hour celebration.

Clarence Valley Council environmental officer Suzanne Lynch said despite the threat of showers, the rain held off for a perfect autumn evening.

"We had a very supportive and very diverse crowd of youth leaders, as this year's theme was all about our youth,” she said.

"It's a generation that's been brought up with terms like renewable energy and climate change, so they're very focused and keen to see something get done about it.”

Ms Lynch said this year's Earth Hour ambassador Hannah Brodin promised to use her leadership role as a platform to influence her peers to make ecologically sustainable choices.

"She has pledged to say no to single use items like plastic straws and bags and coffee cups, which is something that can really make a difference,” Ms Lynch said.

Ms Lynch said it was pleasing to see the young generation want to stand up and get involved in Earth Hour.

"The stars of the night were our two youth ambassadors who lead the event, who really kept the audience engaged with an amazing array of knowledge and skill,” she said.

"I think all the young people in the crowd are comfortable with the idea that Earth Hour isn't just about greenies or hippies or anything like that.

"It doesn't matter if they do a little or a lot, but they've got the next 60, 70 maybe 80 years to promote the things they're learning now and make a conscious effort to help the environment.”