28°
News

Earth Hour shines on Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter | 27th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
2017 Earth Hour Ambassador, Hannah Brodin during the Earth Hour event at Market Square
2017 Earth Hour Ambassador, Hannah Brodin during the Earth Hour event at Market Square Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE future leaders ready to tackle climate change were out at Market Square on Saturday night for the annual Earth Hour celebration.

Clarence Valley Council environmental officer Suzanne Lynch said despite the threat of showers, the rain held off for a perfect autumn evening.

"We had a very supportive and very diverse crowd of youth leaders, as this year's theme was all about our youth,” she said.

"It's a generation that's been brought up with terms like renewable energy and climate change, so they're very focused and keen to see something get done about it.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms Lynch said this year's Earth Hour ambassador Hannah Brodin promised to use her leadership role as a platform to influence her peers to make ecologically sustainable choices.

"She has pledged to say no to single use items like plastic straws and bags and coffee cups, which is something that can really make a difference,” Ms Lynch said.

Ms Lynch said it was pleasing to see the young generation want to stand up and get involved in Earth Hour.

"The stars of the night were our two youth ambassadors who lead the event, who really kept the audience engaged with an amazing array of knowledge and skill,” she said.

"I think all the young people in the crowd are comfortable with the idea that Earth Hour isn't just about greenies or hippies or anything like that.

"It doesn't matter if they do a little or a lot, but they've got the next 60, 70 maybe 80 years to promote the things they're learning now and make a conscious effort to help the environment.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  climate change earth hour environment market square

Earth Hour shines on Clarence Valley

Earth Hour shines on Clarence Valley

THE future protectors and defenders of the environment were at Market Square on Saturday night for the annual Earth Hour event.

Rebels pushed but prove too strong for Comets

South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis scored a hat-trick in the opening game of the 2017 Group 2 season against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Park. 26 March 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

South Grafton scores two late tries to win 40-22 against Coffs.

RMS road works continue

RMS has urged motorists to be aware of changed traffic conditions

Maintenance work on Mororo Bridge will start tomorrow

Toddler dies after being hit by truck

Ambulance generic

Three-year-old girl dies after accident in South Grafton

Local Partners

TREE COLUMN: Trees trace history

It's important to provdie for our tree future, while being aware of the past

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news

WOMEN RECOGNISED: CWA Maclean branch and guests celebrate International Women's Day

All that's going on in our Valley

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

THE Real Housewives of Sydney air their dirty laundry at an art gallery opening this week, screaming vile insults as members of the public look on.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 Reduced to...

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 SALE

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!