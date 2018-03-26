Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Earthquake shakes major Australian city

by WILL ZWAR
26th Mar 2018 10:04 AM

DARWIN has been shaken by an Earthquake in the early hours of this morning, with a 6.6 magnitude tremor hitting the Banda Sea.

The earthquake hit at 5.44am on Monday at a depth of 177 kilometres.

A number of buildings in the Top End shook, but there is not believed to be any damage.

The tremor, 700km from Darwin, was also felt in Palmerston, Kakadu and Tiwi, and comes just over a week after the region was rocked by Tropical Cyclone Marcus.

It is believed one call was made to police, asking if it was safe to go outside.

The quake follows a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the region on Sunday night.

darwin earthquake editors picks
CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

Cricket GALLERY: It was a grand final win that was sealed as early as the coin toss on Saturday afternoon.

Elly Shipman in the running for Showgirl

Elly Shipman in the running for Showgirl

News From woodchop to showgirl entrant

Youth unemployment: How the Valley rates

Youth unemployment: How the Valley rates

News New report reveals Clarence Valley's youth unemployment figures

Homework centre is supporting our kids

Homework centre is supporting our kids

News Community group looking to help nuture and educate

Local Partners