EAST MEETS WEST: Historic clubs ready to rumble as one

BIG RETURN: Former GDSC Easts spearhead Ben Shaw returns for the 2019/20 season as the Easts/Westlawn joint venture side look to make a splash in the GDSC Premoer League. Bill North

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Westlawn Cricket Club and GDSC Easts Cricket Club have been playing each other for 70 years but this season they have joined forces.

With more than 30 first grade premierships between them, the two sides have had some incredible success since they were founded in 1949 but this year they had no choice but to pair up for the 2019/20 GDSC Premier League.

While this was not the preferred outcome for the two historic clubs, Easts president Bret Loveday said the difficult landscape of senior cricket forced their hand.

"We lost a couple players out of our club and while we could have made up a first grade side, it would have been a bit of a strange assortment with a lot of players not quite ready to step up,” Loveday said.

"Westlawn approached us last year and nothing happened but in the off-season with a lack of player commitment it was basically a no- brainer. We wanted a team and so did they so this was the best way to keep our teams competitive.

"There has not been talk of merging clubs, this is just a joint venture in first grade. We just decided to throw our hat in the ring and see how we go.”

Easts had a successful campaign in 2018/19 and while Westlawn has struggled over past seasons, the side offers a number of solid players in the joint venture.

"We hope to be competitive, on paper look pretty good but we'll see how we gel on the field, it's roughly 50/50 for players,” he said.

"It's by far a stronger unit than we would have produced alone and I think we'll be competitive.”

But Loveday said it wouldn't be easy to come together as one.

"It's early days. We knew this would be difficult but we got together and have nutted a few things out. It might take some time but as long as they get out and enjoy it I think they'll have success,” he said.

Loveday said he'd love to add some silverware at the end of the inaugural journey.

"We've played each other hundreds of times over 70 years and between us we've won over 30 first grade competitions, I would love to add another this year,” he said.

Position last year: GDSC Easts 3rd/ Westlawn 7th

Ins: Ben Hill, Ben Shaw, Andrew Latham, Jackson Grieve.

Outs: Hugh Cameron.

Opening fixture: South Services at JJ Lawrence Fields (McKittrick Park).