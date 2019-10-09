Toowoomba inferno triggers memories of ISIS war

Kheri Hassan, his wife and five children lost everything in a house fire in Victor Street. From left; Madleena Khalf, 11, Kherhat Khale, 12, Karwan, 3, Laila Oola, Keri Hassan, Hogeen Khale, 5, Karzan, 7.

KHERI Hassan thought of nothing but his wife and five young children as firefighters battled a wall of flames which destroyed all his material possessions.

For a terrifying time he couldn't find his family, not knowing if they had escaped from the East Toowoomba home which was razed in Tuesday afternoon's fire.

He knew his wife had called him but when he got to Victor St where up to 26 firefighters were battling the fire from all sides, he couldn't see her or their five young children.

"I saw nothing, I couldn't see my family or my kids, I just saw the fire," Mr Hassan yesterday said through an interpreter.

"It was all going up and all destroyed."

Mr Hassan and his family settled in Toowoomba just more than two years ago, having fled the horrors of war and the threat of ISIS in his native Iraq.

For the Iraqi Yazidi family, the devastating fire caused flashbacks to the terror they have survived already.

"It was really painful for me when I came (to Victor St) and couldn't find (my family)," he said.

"It's difficult for my kids to see the property burned because of ISIS."

Mr Hassan's older children Madleena Khale, 11, Kherhat Khale, 12, Karzan Khale, 7, and Hogeen Khale, 5, returned to school yesterday after losing everything while he and his wife Laila Qolo and their youngest child Karwan Khale, 3, began rebuilding their lives.

Toowoomba's generosity has eased the pain the family has experienced in losing everything, with the children remaining upbeat despite the devastation and the parents grateful for the support.

The family has lost all its paperwork and possessions but their spirits have been lifted by offers of household items and accommodation, particularly through the not-for-profit organisation PEACE Inc.

Mr Hassan said that support made him and his family feel welcome and comfortable in Toowoomba.

"I feel that Toowoomba is our second original country," he said.

"Toowoomba, we feel like it's our place too and we feel really comfortable here."

Mr Hassan thanked all emergency services at the scene including the police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

"Yes, I lose everything but there are people trying to help us and it means a lot when people are trying to support you and give something back."

Darling Downs Detective Acting Inspector Renee Garske said the fire remained under investigation but was not being treated as suspicious.

The fire started in the house neighbouring Mr Hassan's and, fuelled by intense winds, quickly engulfed his home.