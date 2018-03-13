Easter bunny back for a good cause

YUMMY, YUMMY: The Easter Bunny and friends hand out Easter eggs to a little girl at last year's Easter Egg Hunt

IT WAS a massive hit last year when Veronica Balsamello organised an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids of Grafton, South Grafton and Junction Hill on Easter Friday, and this year, she's excited to kick the community event off again.

With the help of community donations, Veronica and her team of helpers, including photographer, Memories by Meagan, will head to three parks in the Clarence Valley to hang out Easter eggs to children on Easter Saturday.

On March 24, the Easter Bunny will visit Barnier Park in Junction Hill, Jacaranda Park and McKittrick Park in South Grafton before heading to the Relay for Life.

"This time we're only doing three parks and then we will be finishing at the Relay for Life," Veronica said.

Meagan Fitzgibbon from Memories by Meagan said Grafton doesn't really have anything like the Easter Egg Hunt for kids over the Easter weekend, so this was an opportunity for them to give back.

"When Veronica said it last year, I was all for it, it's to give back to the community," she said.

"Last year was huge, we could have went all day."

Veronica said last year, they had hundreds of donations, which was more than enough for all the kids who came to visit in the parks.

"We actually had a lot of Easter Eggs left over which we ended up leaving with the nurses at Grafton Base Hospital," she said.

"The kids, I reckon, at most of the parks we had 60-100 kids."

Veronica said she's had so many fundraisers over the years where people have supported her and her business, that she really wanted to give back to the community.

"It's just giving, you don't always have to take from the community all the time," she said.

"It's just good to give back without asking for something in return."

Easter egg donations can be taken to 45 Queen St, Grafton (You Love'm, We Scrub'm). Please only donate small eggss.