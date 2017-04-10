Easter egg hunt on Good Friday for the kids

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello is holding an Easter egg hunt for kids in multiple places in the Clarence Valley.

THE Easter bunny is coming to the Clarence Valley on Good Friday to deliver eggs to all the kids.

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello has organised for the Easter bunny to visit Jacaranda Park, See Park, Joey's Takeaway, JJ Lawrence Park and Barnier Park.

"There is nothing here for the local kids so we just through we'd do a day of driving around to all the different parks,” Ms Balsamello said.

"We've got into the hospital too so we can see all the kids in the children's ward.”

To help Ms Balsamello with the Easter egg hunt, they are asking for donations of chocolate eggs to give to the children.

"The eggs have just rolled in,” she said about the donations she's received so far.”

Ms Balsamello said they really wanted to do something fun for the kids over Easter.

"We just like giving to the community as well as the community giving to us all the time,” she said.

"Basically there is no fun out there for the children so we thought we'd get dressed up and act (silly).

"I'm really looking forward to all the kids in the hospital actually, and all the nurses.”

If you want to donate eggs, you can take them to the You Love 'Em, We Scrub 'Em shop on Queen St.

Photographer Meagan Fitzgibbon will be there on the day to take photos.