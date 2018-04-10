Menu
Sumira, Carmen and Molly and Sumira's cousin at the Easter family fun day celebrations at Chatsworth.
News

Easter fun and games at Chatty

10th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

THURSDAY April 5 students from Chatsworth Island Public School were joined by family, friends, ex-students and community members for a family fun day of Easter celebrations, crazy hat creations and a barbecue lunch followed by a wonderful Easter Hat Parade.

The students spent the morning designing and creating their hats with family and friends. This was followed by an Easter egg hunt for the infants and younger siblings. Next came the big event - the hat parade and huge raffle draw.

School Principal Mr Speirs said, "This day is all about the students, their families and our school community. The families have the opportunity to spend time in the classrooms with the kids and assist with creating hats that continue to amaze. The excitement in the students and community involvement is becoming bigger and bigger every year.”

