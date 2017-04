WHO do you slow down for?

That was the question asked in Grafton streets by NSW Road Safety recently, for a new video to promote road safety.

The resounding answer was for children, family, and friends, with one woman summing it up best: "I slow down for everybody in general. Everybody has families."

More than 30 lives were lost in Northern NSW due to speeding last year.

Double demerits are currently in place for the Easter long weekend, and will remain until the end of Monday.