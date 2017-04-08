25°
News

Easter Saturday fundraiser for Lismore flood victims

Caitlan Charles
| 8th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Cristie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore.
Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Cristie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRISTIE Yager wanted to do something for the flood victims in Lismore after hearing numerous stories while at her local pub, the Five Mile Hotel (Hotel Motel 5) in South Grafton.

"It's so close to home and we've got families ourselves and I know what it would be like if we lost everything," she said.

"It would be nice to help them out, (Lismore) is so close to home.

"There are families, single mums with kids, and they've lost everything ... it's just really sad."

With the help of a friend, Winona Habashy, and owners of the Five Mile Hotel, Suzanne and Brett Mincher, Ms Yager has organised a day of fun activities, raffles and prizes on Easter Saturday to help raise money for flood victims.

 

Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Christie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore.
Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Christie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore. Caitlan Charles

They are still in the process of leasing the Red Cross and charity organisations to make sure the money they raise goes directly to victims of the floods.

"(Businesses have donated) so much stuff to auction off, and raffle and so many people are donating their time to help us run everything," Ms Yager said.

Ms Mincher said the Five Mile Hotel wanted to get behind the cause to help Ms Habashy and Ms Yager with the fundraiser.

"Given what's happened, it's a good opportunity to do something," she said.

"It's a good fun day for the community."

There will be prizes for the best-dressed, a sausage sizzle, paint your own eggs, a jumping castle and lots, lots more. The fundraiser is on Saturday, April 15 from 11am.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Investor snaps up second Grafton pub in six months

Investor snaps up second Grafton pub in six months

WOOLGOOLGA businessman with blueberry connections hopes to capitalise on future growth with purchase of second Grafton hotel in six months.

BATTLE OF THE RIVER: Brothers on both sides go to war in derby

BROTHERS AT ARMS: South Grafton Rebels brothers Kieren and Cameron Stewart grapple for the Viv Hodge Memorial Trophy against GRafton Ghosts brothers Brett and Danny Wicks.

Battle of the River touches down in Grafton on Sunday.

Charity starts at home: Hogan

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

Hogan calls for suspension of foreign aid

Family history leads Dianne to give a helping hand

FLOOD OF HELP: Louisa Rose and her mother Dianne Harris of Grafton in their garage which is full of items, including furniture, clothes and bedding, which they are collecting to help the flood victims in Lismore.

Donations of furniture and goods for Lismore

Local Partners

Family history leads Dianne to give a helping hand

Dianne Harris has started a drive to help the victims of flooding in Lismore

Easter Saturday fundraiser for Lismore flood victims

Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Cristie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore.

Publicans and customers band together to help Lismore flood victims

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

THE opening credits to the longest-running music TV show in the world (still on air) may also be the cheapest.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

The Hilltop At Its Best

10 Hilltop Close, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000

Located within the very desirable Lawrence Ridge Estate with beautiful views across the picturesque rural surrounds, this attractive 4,818m2 block is positioned...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $495,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Family Sized Living &amp; Shed To Match

10 Cockatiel Crescent, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 8 $540,000

Located in the rural residential community of Gulmarrad, this modern home is sure to accommodate the entire family. Offering four separate living areas, fenced...

Exceptional Value

9 Willow Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 2 $415,000

This property represents value in the coastal town of Yamba. Freestanding home Torrens title Land size 648 sqm. Conveniently located just a 500 metre level stroll...

Easy Living With River Views

1 Merton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $330,000

This special property is located on the hill with commanding views across a picturesque conservation area to the beautiful Clarence River in the background. The...

Cancelled Contract Presents Your Second Chance To Secure Kilmallie Cottage

3 Wharf Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 $535,000

We are again proud to offer to the market Kilmallie Cottage, following a cancelled contract, giving you the opportunity to secure an iconic local residence.

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Dual Access Home and Studio

12 Long Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $495,000

In a quiet street, this large older style home on a huge block of land, offers dual access via rear lane. Features high ceilings, polished timber floors and a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!