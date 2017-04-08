Easter Saturday fundraiser for Lismore flood victims

Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Cristie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore.

CRISTIE Yager wanted to do something for the flood victims in Lismore after hearing numerous stories while at her local pub, the Five Mile Hotel (Hotel Motel 5) in South Grafton.

"It's so close to home and we've got families ourselves and I know what it would be like if we lost everything," she said.

"It would be nice to help them out, (Lismore) is so close to home.

"There are families, single mums with kids, and they've lost everything ... it's just really sad."

With the help of a friend, Winona Habashy, and owners of the Five Mile Hotel, Suzanne and Brett Mincher, Ms Yager has organised a day of fun activities, raffles and prizes on Easter Saturday to help raise money for flood victims.

Winona Habashy, Suzanne and Brett Mincher from the Five Mile Hotel and Christie Yager who are holding an Easter fundraiser for the flood victims in Lismore. Caitlan Charles

They are still in the process of leasing the Red Cross and charity organisations to make sure the money they raise goes directly to victims of the floods.

"(Businesses have donated) so much stuff to auction off, and raffle and so many people are donating their time to help us run everything," Ms Yager said.

Ms Mincher said the Five Mile Hotel wanted to get behind the cause to help Ms Habashy and Ms Yager with the fundraiser.

"Given what's happened, it's a good opportunity to do something," she said.

"It's a good fun day for the community."

There will be prizes for the best-dressed, a sausage sizzle, paint your own eggs, a jumping castle and lots, lots more. The fundraiser is on Saturday, April 15 from 11am.