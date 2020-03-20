Easter Show sugar-hits move online

HOME DELIVERY: Don't let the global pandemic stop your kids eating 40 Bertie Beetle chocolates in one afternoon.

ANY parent who has been to the Royal Easter Show will know how hard it is prevent showbags getting into the hands of their kids.

And despite the cancellation of the show due to the threat of coronavirus, the iconic showbag lives on.

Emily Williams, Co-Owner of Chicane Showbags, said she was devastated to hear the sad news that the Show wouldn't be going ahead. So the team behind the iconic Bertie Beetle bag have been "working furiously" to enable people to buy the showbags online.

"You may have missed out on the Easter Show, but you can still get your showbags - delivered direct to your door," she said.

"We were so excited to bring our best range of showbags ever to the Show. While this is a huge blow for our small business, we understand the health of Australians is the most important thing."

The move means kids from all over the Clarence Valley can get a slice of Easter Show action despite its cancellation.

Over 65 showbags will be available online from today and all through Easter.

There are options for all ages and price points across fashion, beauty, confectionery, entertainment and kids.

"Like many small Australian businesses, we are doing what we can to adapt to the current situation," Ms Williams said.

"We hope that we can still deliver a little bit of joy to Australian families over the coming weeks during these uncertain times."

For more information head to www.showbagshop.com.au