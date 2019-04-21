Menu
EASTER TRAGEDY: Two-storey home gutted by flames overnight

Jordan Philp
by
21st Apr 2019 8:53 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM
A ROMA street was illuminated by a tragic housefire on the eve of Easter with firefighters working into the early hours of the morning to contain the blaze.

The first Triple Zero call came through Saturday 11.40pm, with reports a two-storey timber home on Highview Close was fully engulfed at the time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene within minutes to find the home completely alight. 

"(the fire crew) extinguished the fire, brought it under control and dampened hotspots," A QFES spokesman said. 

The initial cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, with a fire investigator to arrive at the property later today. 

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman told the Chronicle two occupants at the home were able to leave easily without any injury.

"Police have deemed this fire non-suspicious," she said. 

A witness said the flames from the large inferno towered above the surrounding houses. 

More to come. 

