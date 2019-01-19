Easts face toughest challenge yet

RETURN TO FORM: John Martin hit a match-winning 78 for GDSC Easts the last time they faced South Services in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League, and he will be needed to step up for the club again in what will prove to be a must win clash tomorrow.

RETURN TO FORM: John Martin hit a match-winning 78 for GDSC Easts the last time they faced South Services in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League, and he will be needed to step up for the club again in what will prove to be a must win clash tomorrow. Bill North

CRICKET: GDSC Easts are staring down the barrel of one of the toughest weekend's of the season as the club aims to halt its slide down the GDSC Premier League ladder.

The side, which will be without a slew of its top players today, will meet a rampaging Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel side keen to avenge a last round loss to Brothers Clocktower Hotel.

To back up that effort, Easts will then meet fellow top four side South Services on Sunday as the Clarence River Cricket Association hosts a double header weekend to close out the one-day section of the Premier League season.

"I think it is really going to be tough against Tucabia, we have struggled all week to find numbers to fill a side, and I think we will be playing more for pride than anything,” Easts captain Sam John said.

"But hopefully we can give the Services side a real good run on Sunday. We have all of our players back for that game and it is the crucial clash.”

The last time the two side's played it was a half-century to wicket-keeper John Martin that ensured Easts got the points against Services.

"We need to amke sure we get the result in that game to keep us in the top four,” John said. "There is three sides all vying for those last two spots and we need to make sure we secure one of them.”

In other action Westlawn will face Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher today and Brothers at Ellem Oval tomorrow.

Brothers will face South Services today at Ulmarra Showground, while the ground will host the interclub derby between the two Tucabia Copmanhurst outfits tomorrow.