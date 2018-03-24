Easts look to hit back from major semi defeat

CHANGE UP: Aiden Treddinick has traded the keeper gloves to bowl for GDSC Easts this season.

2ND GRADE: There should be very little separating minor premiers GDSC Easts and Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia Copmanhurst in today's GDSC Second Grade Tier One grand final.

After just two competition points separated the top three teams this season, Tucabia defetead Easts in the major semi-final at McKittrick Park on March 10 by 43 runs. But Easts' all-rounder Aiden Tredinnick is confident the move to Lower Fisher Park for the decider should even the ledger.

"They're more an 80-over side and that suited them playing on the bigger field at McKittrick,” he said. "So I think we're pretty much on par playing at Lower Fisher. It'll be a 50-50 toss of the coin type of job.

"If we get hold of them, they won't be able to chase down the score that we can get on the board. But they bowled exceptionally well the other week.”

Easts dropped just one game before the finals - against Brothers way back in round two.

Tredinnick, in his first season with the club, said it has been an enjoyable season.

"The first game we got absolutely flogged and we've just gone excellent since then. Initially we were going to be a third grade side, so nobody expected anything.”

"I didn't know any of the boys before the season and it's just been a blast really.”

His move has coincided with trading the wicket-keeper gloves for the red leather, featuring as a regular member of the bowling attack.

"Got rid of the gloves,” he said. "I'm not turning them at all, but pretending like I'm turning them, so that's what's getting the wickets.”

Tredinnick has been a solid performer with the bat, particularly in recent weeks, scoring 35 in the major semi-final and 64 in last week's preliminary final win over Brothers.

"Haven't had a net session, so every game building up to the finals was like a net session and finally I've scored a few runs.”

Tredinnick (220) is the team's third highest run scorer this season behind Rhys Nelson (372) and Ryan Spies (365).

"Recently Sam John has put some pretty vital knocks together, but Spiesy and Rhys in particular have scored a few hundreds through the year which has got us out of some pretty tight situations.”

Last Saturday he was given out to an uncommon mode of dismissal, adjudged to have 'obstructed field'.

He said he skied a ball which he lost sight of and, fatigued at the time, put his head down to complete a run. The ball came down directly in Tredinnick's path, and as a result he impeded bowler Craig Denhert's attempt to take the catch.

At 4 for 110 chasing, at the time Tredinnick felt Brothers' total of 187, was out of reach. However his captain Sam John (49 not out) came to the rescue with club president Bret Loveday adding a valuable 12 in a rare visit to the crease.

"We needed a lot of runs off not many balls and Sam come out and fired them to the boundary,” Tredinnick said. "Bret Loveday hasn't batted in two years and made an important 12 in a partnership of 50 to get us over the line.”

The grand final starts at 12.30pm at Lower Fisher Park and will be limited overs format with a maximum of 40 overs per side.