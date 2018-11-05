Easts revitalised as outright sets tone for season

FIREBRAND: GDSC Easts seamer Shannon Connor (right) tore through the Tucabia-Copmanhurst batting line up in a scintillating spell at Ulmarra Showground.

CRICKET: It is a new era for the GDSC Easts premier league side, according to captain Sam John, and they heralded the dawning in the best possible way.

A strong team performance at Ulmarra Showground delivered a monumental outright victory - the club's first in Premier League in four years - against Tucabia-Copmanhurst B&S Kitchens.

Spearheaded by a scintillating spell from seamer Shannon Connor (7 for 25 off 11), Easts rolled the Tucabia side for 132 in the second innings on Saturday before pushing on to secure the outright result in thrilling fashion.

The extra points means GDSC Easts sit alone at the top of the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League ladder for the first time in several seasons.

And it is a result that John chalks up to their attitude.

"It was just a great team effort, everyone stepped up to the plate when we needed them to,” he said. "We always wanted to push for the outright, we never wavered.

"It was pretty hard out there in the heat, but everyone kept digging deep in the field and with the ball. I think there is just a new attitude at the club this season. There is no downfall in the change rooms, there is no negativity in the field. We are all playing for each other.”

Behind by 19 runs overnight, Tucabia captain Jaye Yardy (30) started the innings well for his side but continued to watch wickets fall at the other end of the pitch before he was joined by Tyson Blackadder (42).

The pair put on a 31-run fifth-wicket stand, before Yardy was trapped in front by the spin of Jim Watters (1 for 17).

Blackadder and Jason O'Hara (23) went on to put together another stand before Connor ran his way through the Tucabia tail.

"It was an incredible spell, I think he would have struggled to bowl a bad ball,” John said.

"He was moving them back in off the wicket, and all but one of his wickets was either LBW or bowled. It was just one of those days for him.”

Chasing 114 for the outright win, Easts soon found themselves in trouble at 2-15 with Watters and Craig Paul back in the sheds.

But the stabilising effort of veteran Brad Knight (29) along with Connor (18) and Gary Connor (20) contributed to the victory, with Easts reaching their target with two wickets to spare.

John heaped praise on his opposition captain with a tireless Yardy (4 for 17 off 6) the pick of the bowlers alongside Blackadder (2 for 38 off 10).

SCOREBOARD

TUC-COP B&S KITCHENS V GDSC EASTS

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Tuc-Cop

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings 99

GDSC Easts 1st Innings 118

Tuc-Cop 2nd Innings

M Summers b John 0

J Yardy lbw b Watters 30

JS Blanch b S Connor 8

TR Sullivan c Martin b John 0

BP Lloyd lbw b S Connor 4

TJ Blackadder c John b S Connor 42

JP O'Hara b S Connor 23

AJ Howard b S Connor 0

CL Deibert not out 9

JR Anderson b S Connor 0

KJ Hancock b S Connor 9

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 1, nb 2) 7

ALL-OUT for 132

Overs: 37

FoW: 1-9(M Summers) 2-26(JS Blanch) 3-27(TR Sullivan) 4-37(BP Lloyd) 5-68(J Yardy) 6-100(AJ Howard) 7-100(JP O'Hara) 8-119(TJ Blackadder) 9-120(JR Anderson) 10-132(KJ Hancock)

Bowling: SJ John 7-3-16-2, R Gillett 5-0-31-0, JJ Watters 7-2-17-1, S Connor 11-3-25-7, J Harrison 3-0-19-0, G Connor 3-0-16-0, A Tredinnich 1-0-4-0

GDSC Easts 2nd Innings

JJ Watters c Yardy b Anderson 1

B Knight c Lloyd b Blackadder 29

C Paul b Blackadder 4

S Connor c Blanch b Anderson 18

SJ John c Blanch b Yardy 5

G Connor b Yardy 20

A Tredinnich c Sullivan b Yardy 16

J Harrison not out 10

J Martin c Blanch b Yardy 0

T Paul not out 0

Extras (b 8, lb 2, w 1, nb 0) 11

EIGHT wickets for 114

Overs: 29

FoW: 1-10(JJ Watters) 2-15(C Paul) 3-42(S Connor) 4-54(B Knight) 5-81(SJ John) 6-88(G Connor) 7-105(A Tredinnich)

Bowling: TJ Blackadder 10-1-38-2 (1nb), JR Anderson 6-1-28-2, M Summers 5-0-19-0, CL Deibert 2-1-2-0, J Yardy 6-2-17-4