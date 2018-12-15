Easts set for big weekend

CRCA CRICKET: In a weekend full of cricket action, GDSC Easts will be anxiously watching the skies as they first take on Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing today before a top-of-the-table clash against Brothers Clocktower Hotel tomorrow.

Easts captain Sam John said the side was keen for an intense weekend of cricket.

"We'll be hoping to push through against Coutts, and I think against Brothers it'll be a tough clash,” John said.

"I think we will all have to play at our best to give them a good run, everyone has to be switched on because against them they don't forgive any mistakes, they make you pay.

"We've got a few changes for the Sunday game from the Saturday match, there'll be a few surprises for Sunday but on Saturday we'll have Brendan Palmer back which will be a nice change. Left arm spin is something the competition doesn't see much of so he should be looking to take a few wickets.”

With thunderstorms forecast for the weekend, John said it could be hard to mentally prepare for the games if the weather proves to make the matches an on-again, off-again affair.

"It might be one of those weekends with the weather where it might be hard to prepare mentally, going from playing to thinking you won't play,” John said.

"The pitches will also be a bit interesting with the rain so I think there'll be a bit in it for the bowlers, it'll be interesting to see how they go but it's something both teams will have to deal with.”