DIGGING IN: GDSC Easts captain Sam John will be determined to hold out against South Services. Adam Hourigan

CRCA: GDSC Easts have a mountain of work ahead to stay in their clash against South Services, but captain Sam John said they have the batsmen to get the job done.

Last weekend the South Services' top order all found runs, with Justin Rainbow topscoring with 51 runs.

He was backed up by contributions from Jacob Ellis (39), Steven McLennan (37) and Dylan Cleaver (23).

In reply, Easts find themselves at 4/78.

However, John, who will resume his innings on eight when he takes to the middle of Lower Fisher Turf this afternoon with Travis Paul (1*), said all hope was not lost for his side.

"We really need to build a partnership from the first ball if we're going to have any chance of getting through the day,” John said.

"I don't think it's impossible.

"I think we have the batters in our side that can do it, but we really need them to bat sensible and not do anything foolish if we're to save this match.

"I think it's anyone's game at the moment.

"The opportunity is there for us to take hold of things.

"It's a pretty good pitch out at Lower Fisher, the outfield is good too, so if we've got similar conditions this week to what we had last week, Souths showed us what can be done on a good pitch, so we just need to replicate that.”

In other CRCA action, Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel will resume their innings at 0-12, after they had dismissed their clubmates Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving for 196.

Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn face an uphill battle to stay alive against Brothers Clocktower Hotel when they take to the middle at 8-81, in reply to Brothers' score of 4(dec)-261.