Easts Westlawn seeing progress despite injury setbacks

STRONG START: Easts Westlawn batsman Sam John opened his account in the joint venture with 43 runs against South Services in the GDSC Premier League clash with South Services at McKittrick Park last weekend. Mitchell Keenan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Easts Westlawn got off to a tough start in the GDSC Premier League with an eight-wicket defeat to South Services last weekend but things are looking up for the season ahead.

Sam John (43) was the side's top scorer in its opening fixture and he said that although small mistakes hurt them, success wasn't far away for the team.

"It's been good so far, everyone is good mates. We spoke about it at the end of last year and we believe that when everyone clicks together, we'll be a really good side,” he said.

"We dropped Dylan (Cleaver, 81 runs) on zero last weekend so that was pretty costly. If we take catches and make some more runs I think we have a good chance this year.”

Easts Westlawn take on defending premiers Tucabia-Copmahurst GI Hotel on the opening day of round two at JJ Lawrence Fields tomorrow and although John's place in the squad is in doubt, he believes it's a good chance to get their first win.

"It's going to be a hard game, I'm waiting for a fitness test to see if I can play after I dislocated and broke my fingers last weekend but I'm not 100 per cent sure if I'll play,” he said.

"Everyone else is really keen to get into it and prove that we're a decent side. Both Easts and Westlawn took pretty tough losses to Tuc-Cop GI last season so we're looking to get back on them.”

John isn't the only player in the squad suffering from minor setbacks but he said that once they find some momentum they will be a force.

"Ben Shaw still getting back into it, and I'm not sure about my injury. It could be one to six weeks on the sideline but everyone else is getting back into the swing of things,” he said.

John said the revised competition format incorporating more short games would be a bonus to the side this year.

"The new fixtures with more one-day games will benefit our side with strong group of one day players,” he said.

"With Coutts Crossing strong again and some other sides picking up good players, I think it's going to be a really close season ahead.”

GAME DAY: Easts Westlawn face Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at JJ Lawrence Fields from 1pm tomorrow.