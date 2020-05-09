Menu
Easy to apply $1000 grants are designed to assist artists through challenging times in the arts sector immediately. Clarence Valley artists are encouraged to apply this weekend.
Art & Theatre

Easy-to-apply grants for Clarence artists

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th May 2020 5:00 AM
CLARENCE Valley artists and people working in the arts sector struggling financially due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for easy-to-apply, one-off $1000 grants to help provide immediate relief.

Regular supporters of the region, the Yulgilbar Foundation, has joined a group of philanthropists who have come together to provide a $1.4 million support program for the COVID-19 affected arts sector.

A spokesman of the group said they recognised the challenges faced by the cultural sector in adopting the vital COVID-19-related precautions that are designed to keep loved ones safe, while acknowledging and appreciating the commitments of all levels of government to help support Australians through this difficult time.

Philanthropy Australia’s Arts Funders Network is co-ordinating the distribution of philanthropic funds into the Australian arts sector, via Creative Partnerships Australia and the Australian Cultural Fund in the form of a National Assistance Program for the Arts.

The program will distribute one-off grants of $1000 each on the basis of need, experience, and talent.

The alumni of the Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship program will assess applications to the program.

“We hope to provide immediate relief for some artists and arts workers experiencing hardship. We recognise that our recovery from this emergency will be long and we will be there, with our community, for the duration of that journey”, a spokesman said.

“We know the need in the community exceeds our capacity, but we will do what we can to help those who need it most.”

The window of opportunity is short but the applications are not laborious and will be processed quickly.

Applications are open now until midnight AEST on Sunday, May 10. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in the week beginning, May 11.

Answers to frequently asked questions and application can be made via https://myerfoundation.smartygrants.com.au/NAPA20

clarence coronavirus clarence valley grafton yulgilbar foundation
Grafton Daily Examiner

