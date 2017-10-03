Eat Street a tasty knockout

VISITORS PLEASED: The Roberts and Watson families from Yamba get into the spirit of Eat Street in Yamba.

Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE WATSON family started their Eat Street adventure on Sunday night with some marinated lamb.

Later some snow cones, or maybe some ice-cream sandwiches. The kids couldn't decide.

"It's been fabulous,” mother Sharon Watson said.

"We've come from Sydney and have come to Yamba after going to Byron for years, and I think events like this are just great for everyone,” Ms Watson said.

The Yamba Rotary Eat Street event took over Coldstream Ston Sunday night, with 35 food stalls selling out in catering for an estimated 6000 people.

Local food artisan and stall-holder Peter Nicholson praised the organisers for a seamless and professional event.

"What a wonderful new event for Yamba and the Clarence Valley,” Mr Nicholson said.

"We saw the opportunity to showcase our speciality food products and promote our Fresh Friday treats including the Chef's Table.

"The strawberry tarts and cannoli I made fresh on the day sold out in an hour.”

Organiser Gayle Doe said the Yamba Rotary Team was overwhelmed with the response to the event.

"We're so thrilled with it,” Ms Doe said.

"Yamba has come out and supported it really well.”

She said the massive response meant the club would definitely hold the event next year, and would work towards expanding the area.

"Obviously Coldstream St just can't cope with the numbers and we'll look at moving it next year,” she said.

"We're keen to work with the Yamba Chamber of Commerce and council to get the venue right, and we've had some wonderful feedback from vendors and people we'll take on board.”