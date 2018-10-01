EAT STREET: Yamba food festival fun

Coldstream St, Yamba, was full of people for Eat Street.

Caitlan Charles

IF YOU BRING good food to the Clarence Valley, people will come. That was no different for the Rotary Club of Yamba's Eat Street on Sunday night.

With about five to six thousand people descending on Coldstream St, Yamba was a hive of activity, scrumptious food and wonderful smells.

Yamba Rotary president Rich Angelo said the night was fantastic and they raised a lot of money for the Burrambuttock Hay Runners.

"From a preliminary count, from just donations taken at the gate were at over $3000," he said.

"And we haven't counted up anything else yet."

Mr Angelo said everyone was well behaved and a lot of the store holders sold out by the end of the night.

"It was just a good atmosphere," he said.

They changed a few things this year, including moving tables out of the street and onto the footpath.

"We stretched it out a little further so there was a bit more room," he said.

"I haven't spoken to any of the committee yet, but as far as I'm concerned we will be going ahead next year, but a few things will be different.

"We're learning every time, we're getting more people on board.

"We had Byron Bay Brewery down this year with they're beets and they're talking about it being bigger and better next year."