News
Eat with the beats, bang your head and channel Fleetwood Mac
Tonight
- Adam Brown Dirty Channel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Column 8 Conspiracy Theorists (Jazz), from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
Friday
- No Drahma, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Show Pony Express, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- RoXferry, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Secret Squirrel, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Bella Tango, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Rob Norsworthy - Cobweb Collection, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Dirty Channel, 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Nicks - The Sounds of Stevie, 8pm-11pm, $15, Grafton District Services Club.
- Slipstream, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mighty Ocean (Roots Rock Reggae), from 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Karaoke from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Thor Phillips' Gritty Blues Machine, 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- David Saunders, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Yamba Street Food Festival, Live Music, 11am-9pm, Yamba Golf Club.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton
Coming Soon
- September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 30: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- October 6: The Wayward Sons, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- October 6: Supa Family Fun Day on the green featuring Coffs Harbour International Buskers, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 12: Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
- October 13: Never Ending 80s Band, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 13: Band of Dawn, Pacific Hotel Yamba.