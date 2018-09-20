Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay musician Manoa will performing at Sunday's Yamba Gourmet Food Truck Festival.
Byron Bay musician Manoa will performing at Sunday's Yamba Gourmet Food Truck Festival.
News

Eat with the beats, bang your head and channel Fleetwood Mac

Lesley Apps
by
20th Sep 2018 5:30 PM

Tonight

  • Adam Brown Dirty Channel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Column 8 Conspiracy Theorists (Jazz), from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

Friday

  • No Drahma, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Show Pony Express, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • RoXferry, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Bella Tango, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Rob Norsworthy - Cobweb Collection, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Dirty Channel, 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Nicks - The Sounds of Stevie, 8pm-11pm, $15, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Slipstream, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mighty Ocean (Roots Rock Reggae), from 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Karaoke from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Thor Phillips' Gritty Blues Machine, 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • David Saunders, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Yamba Street Food Festival, Live Music, 11am-9pm, Yamba Golf Club.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton

Coming Soon

  • September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 30: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • October 6: The Wayward Sons, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • October 6: Supa Family Fun Day on the green featuring Coffs Harbour International Buskers, Grafton District Services Club.
  • October 12: Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • October 13: Never Ending 80s Band, Grafton District Services Club.
  • October 13: Band of Dawn, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Strawberry boom amid tampering crisis

    premium_icon Strawberry boom amid tampering crisis

    News STRAWBERRY sales dropped by 75 per cent at Causley Fresh as news broke around the tampering crisis, but now the berry's fortunes have changed

    • 20th Sep 2018 6:00 PM
    Cop used excessive force on naked teenager

    premium_icon Cop used excessive force on naked teenager

    Breaking Commission findings handed down on violent teen arrest

    Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

    Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

    Environment The rain comes as welcome relief, but is it enough?

    Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    premium_icon Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    News Press kit suggested group used 'mind control' techniques, court told

    Local Partners