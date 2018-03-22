Eatonsville Hall to host international act

THE walls of the Eatonsville Hall will once again be shaking to some stellar international sounds.

And while Canada's The East Pointers did an outstanding job at getting the joint jumping for the past two years, this time around it's Scotland's electrifying five-piece folk band Breabach.

Last year began in exciting fashion for Breabach as receivers of the Scots Trad Music Awards 'Folk Band of the Year' for the second time and 'Album of the Year' for their fifth studio album Astar.

A special Celtic Connections show to celebrate the album was held in Glasgow's City Halls and was received with a sell out crowd and five-star review in the Scotsman.

The momentum continued with nominations for 'Best Band' at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and for 'European Album of the Year' in the Songlines Music Awards.

This was underpinned by a packed live performance schedule including tours of the UK, Sweden and Canada and an exciting, energetic festival season across Europe.

This year Breabach will be heading Down Under as they continue their adventures across the globe with tours of the UK and Australia including a very special appearance at Eatonsville Hall on April 6 where they will showcase their fifth album Astar.

(The band will be back in the studio later this year to record a sixth studio album so a sneak peek at that won't be out of the question either.)

Delivering an increasingly mature repertoire and live performance while continuing to build their reputation at the forefront of the UK's world and roots music scene, this is a band at the very top of their game and a rare opportunity for Clarence music lovers not to be missed.

"Astar sees Breabach in an electrifying new phase - one that illustrates the band's strength and interest in experimentation. Exhilarating, energetic and accomplished Astar is a rare, beautiful treat.” Songlines said.

Catch the amazing Breabach live at the Eatonsville Hall on April 6, 6pm. Tickets at door $25 or $22 online at www.breabach.com

Breabach's seasoned players

Calum MacCrimmon (pipes, whistles, bouzkouki, vocals)

Calum's piping career began in Edmonton, Canada at the age of nine under the instruction of Pipe Major Arnie Stone. In 91, Calum and his family moved to Monifieth (just up the road from Dundee) where his feelings for traditional Scottish music deepened and an all-too-commonly seen bagpipe obsession soon took hold. In 2004 Calum graduated with honours from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (later Royal Scottish Conservatoire). This marked the start of his career as both performer and music tutor in Scotland and in many other countries such as Jordan, Canada, Australia and throughout Europe. Between the years of 2004 and 2008 Calum was acting musical co-director/accompanist/tutor for the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.

Megan Henderson (fiddle, step dance, vocals)

Megan Henderson hails from Fort William in Lochaber. Coming from a musical family, she first began playing violin at the age of four. As a multi-instrumentalist, she plays piano, accordion and is also a vocalist. From a young age, she has been involved with the Feisean movement, receiving invaluable experience playing with bands on a global scale at festivals including 'Celtic Colours', Canada, 'Celtic Connections', Scotland and 'Blas', Scotland. From this she also received tuition from some of the world's most respected traditional musicians. Megan moved to Glasgow in 2007 to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama to undertake the strings Bachelor of Music Honours degree.

Ewan Robertson (guitar/vocals)

Originally a piper and fiddler, Ewan's musical attentions were drawn to the guitar and song whilst studying at Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd, based at Plockton High School. Regularly found playing with many of the UK's top folk artists, his consummate stage craft combined with captivating and dynamic playing have singled him out from the crowd and resulted in him being awarded the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year award in 2008. Following a successful UK tour in 2009, Ewan's debut album, Some Kind of Certainty (Greentrax) was released in Spring 2010. When not on the road or in the studio, Ewan works as a part-time fire fighter in his home village of Carrbridge.

James Duncan Mackenzie (pipes/flute)

James is from the village of Back in the Isle of Lewis. He began playing the pipes at the age of eight and went on to compete successfully in junior solo piping competitions throughout Scotland. After leaving school, James studied traditional music at the University of the Highlands and Islands, Benbecula College. It was there where he took a great interest in playing flute under the guidance of Iain Macdonald (Glenuig). After a year in Benbecula, he made his move from the Hebrides to Glasgow where he has recently completed a BA(Hons) in Scottish Music, specialising in Piping at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

James Lindsay (double bass)

Bass player James Lindsay was born and raised in the Aberdeenshire countryside in the north-east of Scotland. As an instrumentalist he is in constant demand working with some of the top names in the UK folk and jazz circuits as well as being an award-winning composer and a respected music educator. Inspired by musical friends, the local live punk rock scene and the sounds of his parent's classical music and Beatles albums, he quickly developed as a competent bass guitarist soon transitioning to the upright bass. After gaining an interest in jazz, traditional-folk and contemporary-classical music, he made the move to Glasgow to study at Strathclyde University where in 2011 he gained a 1st Class BA Honours Degree in Music. He was also the winner of the 2014 Martyn Bennett Prize for Composition culminating in the release of his debut solo recording Strand in 2017.