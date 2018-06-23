How to get $400 off a Dyson

eBay has an extra special price on the latest Dyson stick vacuum.

eBay has an extra special price on the latest Dyson stick vacuum.

IF there's one thing we know, it's that people love a cheap Dyson vacuum cleaner.

When they went on sale at ALDI supermarkets last year, punters were literally running into stores and ripping them out of people's hands.

A much more civilised way to bag a bargain Dyson is by purchasing one from the comfort of your own home. And that's why this announcement from eBay will undoubtably cause a stir.

A Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+, which usually retails for $999 has just gone on sale for $599 (which makes it a $400 discount / 40 per cent off).

Stock is limited though - there are only 500 in total.

All this could be yours.

This particular special offer is part of eBay's first ever shopping event, called Plus Weekend.

Plus Weekend follows the recent launch of eBay's shopping membership, eBay Plus. For $49 for 12 months or for the introductory price of $29, Plus members receive unlimited free delivery and returns on 15 million eligible items, as well as exclusive access to special deals, double flybuys points and dedicated customer service.

Shoppers can trial eBay Plus free for 30 days, and take part in Plus Weekend.

eBay Plus in the brand’s new membership program.

Kicking off on Saturday 23 June and running until Sunday 24 June, the company said Plus Weekend offers members a 48 hour window to "access the biggest savings and best deals ever seen across the eBay platform".

Members will get up to 72% off 15 million new items across ebay.com.au (more than 30,000 retailers are involved, including Myer, Target and The Good Guys).

The Dyson is one of twelve "mega deals" which will be revealed hourly across the weekend, while stocks last.

Other deals include:

* GoPro Hero 6 - Price $578.00 now $369.00 (36% off, save $209)

* Philips SB300B ShoqBox Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker - Price $89.00 now $24.95 (72% off, save $64)

The GoPro Hero 6 will be on sale for $369.

* Acer TravelMate - Price $578.00 now $399.00 (36% off, save $179)

* Samsung S9 64GB Mixed colours - price $1,299 now $799 (38% off)

* FOREO LUNA Mini 2 - price $176.70 now $109 (50% off)

* Royal Comfort Luxury Bamboo Quilt - All Sizes - price $59.95 now $29.95 (50% off)

Liquor and grocery

* Keenan's Bridge Shiraz 2017 (12 Bottles) - price $90.00 now $49.95 (45% off)

The Keenan's Bridge Shiraz 2017 might appeal to wine fans.

Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay Australia & New Zealand, said: "We know deals and free delivery are two of the most important factors for loyal eBay shoppers, so we've rewarded Plus members with their very own annual shopping holiday.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday have taken the world by storm, so it's exciting to be the first marketplace to offer an exclusive event for the Australian online retail industry."