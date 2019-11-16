Ebor man charged after allegedly creating fire emergency

A man has been charged after allegedly lighting a fire which was currently out of control in the state's Northern Tablelands.

About 10.30pm Thursday emergency services responded to reports of a fire threatening the township of Ebor, 120km south-west of Grafton.

Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 51-year-old Ebor man just after 2pm on Friday.

The man was taken to Armidale Police Station where he was charged with intentionally cause fire and be reckless to its spread.

Police will allege in court that the man lit the fire as an attempt to back burn for the protection of a cannabis crop and perceived benefit from recovery work after the fire and made no attempt to control the blaze.

He was refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court on Saturday.

The Guyra Road fire was lifted to emergency warnings on Friday afternoon at 2.40PM, with residents in the area of Ebor toseek shelter as the fire approaches as it was too late to leave.

As of Friday night, the level has been downgraded to advice, with the fire now burning almost 3000ha since it started.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages

Coffs/Clarence Police wish to inform residents that because of the fire in the area, police are in the process of stopping all traffic from entering the township. The road is blocked at the intersection of Waterfall Way and Armidale Road.