Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A burning cannabis crop
A burning cannabis crop CONTRIBUTED
Crime

Ebor man charged after allegedly creating fire emergency

Adam Hourigan
by
16th Nov 2019 12:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been charged after allegedly lighting a fire which was currently out of control in the state's Northern Tablelands.

About 10.30pm Thursday emergency services responded to reports of a fire threatening the township of Ebor, 120km south-west of Grafton.

Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 51-year-old Ebor man just after 2pm on Friday.

The man was taken to Armidale Police Station where he was charged with intentionally cause fire and be reckless to its spread.

Police will allege in court that the man lit the fire as an attempt to back burn for the protection of a cannabis crop and perceived benefit from recovery work after the fire and made no attempt to control the blaze.

He was refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court on Saturday.

The Guyra Road fire was lifted to emergency warnings on Friday afternoon at 2.40PM, with residents in the area of Ebor toseek shelter as the fire approaches as it was too late to leave.

As of Friday night, the level has been downgraded to advice, with the fire now burning almost 3000ha since it started.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages

Coffs/Clarence Police wish to inform residents that because of the fire in the area, police are in the process of stopping all traffic from entering the township. The road is blocked at the intersection of Waterfall Way and Armidale Road.

cannabis clarence fires ebor fire nsw police rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child sex offender in court for breaching protection orders

        premium_icon Child sex offender in court for breaching protection orders

        Crime A REGISTERED child sex offender, who went on camping trips with his son and young friend despite being on a child protection order for life, has faced court

        NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood confident on hallowed home turf

        premium_icon NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood confident on hallowed home turf

        Cricket The defending premiers are hunting a first win against the top side.

        CRCA CRICKET: Big task as sides eye hefty targets

        premium_icon CRCA CRICKET: Big task as sides eye hefty targets

        Cricket The GDSC PL could be blown wide open with some big match-ups ahead.

        Did somebody poison the water hole?

        premium_icon Did somebody poison the water hole?

        Crime Break in at Clarence reservoir leaves council in a bind