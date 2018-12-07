Menu
AWARD HONOUR: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.
Eccentric entertainers get another Golden Guitar nom

Lesley Apps
7th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
THE Hillbilly Goats from Glastonbury are winning praise from across the world, and have just been nominated for the third time in the Bluegrass category of the Golden Guitar awards in Tamworth.

Clarence fans can catch the quirky quartet (if you count the goat) at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

Hillbilly Goats harmonica and mandolin player Bryce Wearne and his wife Mahney Wearne said they were delighted with latest Golden Guitar nomination and were looking forward to bringing their upbeat show back to the Clarence.

"We're super busy having just got home (to Gympie) from 11 shows in 11 days after being the ambassadors for the Airlie Beach Music Festival, and just received the most exciting news, that we've been nominated again for a Golden Guitar in Bluegrass Recording of the year (third time round for us),” Mr Wearne said.

Their song, Gypsy Girl, earned the band the nomination.

"It was written about our daughter and our love of returning home to her from our lengthy touring schedule as she doesn't join us on every tour,” Mr Wearne said.

Their album Down Foggy Mountain further stamps the musical twist on traditional songs The Hillbilly Goats are renowned for. Tracks on the new album have added a larger element of blues/roots alongside the Irish and Scottish influences.

Early listening comparisons are reminiscent of US old-time folk and alt-country legends, Old Crow Medicine Show. A heavy presence of hard fiddle and fast harmonica bring alive tracks such as the single Rabbit in a Log and Old Joe Clarke.

Catch The Hillbilly Goats at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

