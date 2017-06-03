Eckersley band is back

GRAFTON BOUND: Adam Eckersley Band are coming to Grafton to play at the Grafton Racecourse as part of the 40th Grafton Truck Show.

GRAFTON boy Adam Eckersley is returning home to play with his band for the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club celebration of their 40th year.

The Adam Eckersley band will hit the Jacaranda City on the June long weekend as part of the Ulmarra Chip In Cup Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

It's set to be a huge day of entertainment for the whole family with trucks on show in the members carpark, horse races, competitions, skydiving, face painting, jumping castles and stalls.

It's been a big few years for the band, coming back from a European tour at the end of last year and enjoying a short tour of intimate shows with Adam's wife and fellow Graftonian Brooke McClymont.

This year, the Adam Eckersley Band have been recording their third album at the La Cueva Recording Studio in Byron Bay.

Eckersley will head off again soon for Winter Warm Up tour with Brooke.

There are limited shows, with the closest at the Sawtell RSL.