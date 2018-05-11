‘Ecological vandalism’: Linc Energy fined millions

POLLUTING failed energy company Linc has been fined $4.5million for what a judge has dubbed "ecological vandalism".

Jurors last month found the failed coal gasification company guilty of causing serious environmental harm at Chinchilla between 2007 and 2013.

On Friday, prosecutor Ralph Devlin told Brisbane District Court Linc acted in a "devious and cavalier way" at its Chinchilla site for commercial gain.

He said the company behaved as if a "magic barrier" confined contamination within limits of its mineral development licence.

Judge Michael Shanahan said Linc's actions were "ecological vandalism".

The damage Linc Energy caused with its "vandalism" to the environment and local landowners cannot be quantified, a judge says.

The failed company, in liquidation, was fined millions on Friday after Judge Michael Shanahan said Linc ignored "obvious risks" for the pursuit of profit.

Judge Shanahan said when a regulator visited the Chinchilla site, the underground coal gasification company covered up a phenomenon known as Mr Bubbles with "crusher dust".

The bubbling on the surface was one of several problems at the site, along with risks to groundwater, and the lateral spread of toxins underground.

The judge said Linc was aware of widespread well failures and gas bubbling, and its response was repeatedly inadequate.

Apart from fining Linc $4.5 million, Judge Shanahan was asked to consider a compensation order.

He said he was "not prepared to guess the actual costs" of damage at the site.

The court heard the UCG mess could cost tens of millions of dollars to clean up, over years or possibly decades.

Last year, it was reported the clean-up bill for environmental contamination could reach almost $80million - and taxpayers would have to fork out.

Linc Energy's former chief executive Peter Bond last month told The Australian the lengthy district court trial was meaningless.

