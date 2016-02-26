28°
News

Ecologist says relocating bats is a 'false hope'

Tim Howard
| 8th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Bats sit in the trees above the carpark at Maclean High School.
Bats sit in the trees above the carpark at Maclean High School. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLITICIANS need to stop giving Maclean residents false hope that it is possible to disperse the controversial flying fox camp near the Maclean High School, says Greens councillor and ecologist Dr Greg Clancy.

A public meeting has been called this Monday in Maclean to discuss ways to deal with the colony, which has swelled to record numbers in recent days with an influx of little red flying foxes.

But Dr Clancy said claims from politicians including Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons that the bats could be moved were not helpful.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons talk at the bottom of Hillcrest where the bats population has taken over the trees. Clarence Valley Council has received a grant from the state government to manage the bat population in the area.
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons talk at the bottom of Hillcrest where the bats population has taken over the trees. Clarence Valley Council has received a grant from the state government to manage the bat population in the area. Adam Hourigan

"It's frustrating because it's offering false hope to Maclean people," he said.

"It's the sort of message that comes from politicians and not from scientists.

"They like good simple answers to complex issues."

Dr Clancy said it would be possible to disperse the bats, but it would be costly, labour intensive and stressful for the bats.

"If every time you saw a bat, you chased it away, they would keep away, but the moment the effort stopped the bats would return," he said.

"The effort to maintain that level of dispersal would cost millions of dollars.

"There has been a bat colony here for possibly 1000 years and at least 100 years that we know of."

Photos
View Gallery

Dr Clancy said the practical response to the problem was to move the people away from the bats.

"Closing the school and maybe buying a couple of houses near the colony would be the best solution," he said.

"There is no doubt the bats pose a genuine problem, for the schoolkids and people living near the school, but they've got to stop coming up with solutions that are not at all practical."

He said the council's Flying Fox Working Group was doing what it could with limited resources.

"I would be more than happy if the State Government stepped in and relieved the situation by moving the school," he said.

Maclean High School principal Robert Perl has warned students against taking part in Monday's meeting, which is planned for 9am.

Mr Perl sent a letter to parents on Monday saying that students should only take part in actions outside school time.

He noted the school is not an agency that makes decision about bats.

"The school has done a great deal over the years to reduce the effects of the flying foxes' presence on the school, but does not have authority outside the school grounds," the letter said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  dr greg clancy flying fox flying fox working group maclean maclean high school robert perl

Sharon Edwards memorial on this weekend

Sharon Edwards memorial on this weekend

A MEMORIAL to celebrate the life of missing Grafton teacher Sharon Edwards will be held this weekend.

Ecologist says relocating bats is a 'false hope'

Bats sit in the trees above the carpark at Maclean High School.

Flying fox habitat may have existed for 1000 years

Fugitive had $500,000 of allegedly stolen cigarettes

court

He was wanted in two states before police caught up to him.

More time for submissions to North Coast weed plan

Fireweed is a noxious weed that competes with pastures and can be toxic to livestock.

Weed plan consultation draws huge response from land owners.

Local Partners

Indigenous focus for gallery artists

The Grafton Regional Gallery will welcome two artists in residence to bolster their strong focus on indigenous art this year

Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school.

Parents demand answers to school's flying fox problem

Ordinary Clarence Valley women doing extraordinary things

GIRL POWER: Oyster Cove ladies give a wave at the 2016 International Women's Day in Yamba.

Females to the fore for International Women's Day

Elders get social for International Women's Day

Kylie Pearson and Karen Gorton of Elders Real Estate get behind their Internation Women's Day fundraiser.

Get sharing and help out a great local cause

Come cook with masterchef Maggie Beer

Supplied image of a stamp featuring chef Maggie Beer, as part of this year's Australian Legends stamp collection, which was unveiled at an Australia Day lunch in Sydney on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. (AAP Image/Australia Post) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

One day opportunity for aged care chefs and cooks

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans blast Married At First Sight producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Delightful Dovedale Home

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 SALE

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

30 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $489,000

Quality buying opportunity exists for an astute buyer with this solid brick and tile home boasting features that would make this property the ideal investment or...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 $210,000

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

River Views, Elevated 1/4 Acre, In Town

11 A Kerry Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land The central location to town is sure to appeal but it is ... $115,000

The central location to town is sure to appeal but it is the sweeping river and valley views that will immediately catch your eye when you step onto this private...

Vendor is keen to move it!

Lot 953 Clarence Way, Moleville Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 $250000

Located a short 15km from the city centre of Grafton, this diverse property comprises of cleared grazing land and areas of thick natural bushland with trails ideal...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Wouldn&#39;t It Be Nice?

38 Oceania Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

Yamba has long been known for its incredible climate and unbeatable lifestyle and when it comes to buying property the best opportunity you will ever find is one...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!